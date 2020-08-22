Duane Bohrer

Duane Arnold Bohrer, 92, Bismarck, died Aug. 6, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, a private graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 24, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Cremation has taken place.

Duane Arnold Bohrer was born Feb. 11, 1928, to Ernest and Amy (Lindquist) Bohrer in Mercer County. Duane attended country grade school in Mercer County, high school at Concordia Academy in Saint Paul, Minn., and Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minn. After school, Duane served in the U.S. Army in Fort Benning, Ga.

Duane played high school and college basketball and amateur baseball and instilled the love of playing sports in his sons. He rarely missed a game and coached them at Menoken Grade School.

Duane ranched along the Missouri River north of Hazen until his family was displaced because of the Garrison Dam. This is when the ranch east of Bismarck was purchased.

Duane married Marlene Weigum of Hazen in 1958 and they raised three children.

Duane served as president of the North Dakota Stockmen's Association, was a charter member and served on the Board of Directors for the National Cattlemen's Association, the Burleigh County Zoning Board, the Menoken Township Board and was active in his church.

In 1976, Duane introduced pitchfork fondue cooking to North Dakota. Even today, Duane's Pitchfork Fondue brings joy to steak lovers all over the country. Also, in Duane's retirement, he enjoyed delivering flowers for Robert's Floral and working the American Legion's Forty & Eight suppers.

Duane is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marlene; sons, Greg and Mark (Kim), all of Bismarck; daughter, Beth (Mike) Thompson, Houston, Tex.; grandchildren, Justin Bohrer, Fargo; Becca Bruns, Bismarck; Brittany Bohrer, San Diego, Calif.; Ashley Bohrer, Aurora, S.D.; Lindsey Thompson, Montgomery, Tex.; and one great-granddaughter, Emma Bruns, Bismarck.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Amy Bohrer; siblings, Una, Geraldine, Fern, Calvin and Bob; and Duane's in-laws, Fred and Betty Weigum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to a charity of your choice.

