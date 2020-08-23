Menu
Jacob Braunberger

Jacob "Jake" Braunberger was born Feb. 9, 1920 and passed away at Jamestown Regional Medical Center March 3, 2020, three weeks after celebrating his 100th birthday with family and friends.

Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at First United Methodist Church, 115 Third St. SE, Jamestown.

Jake's final resting place will take place at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 28, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to V.F.W. or a charity of your choice in Jake's name appreciated.

The family and church request masks be worn by those who attend and social distancing will be practiced.

For the full obituary, go to www.eddyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
