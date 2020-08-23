Dominic St. Peter

Dominic "Dom" James St. Peter, 88, passed away peacefully Aug. 16, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Dominic was born April 14, 1932, in Miles City, Mont., and was the only child of Theopholis "Ted" and Sylvia (DeSocio) St. Peter. Over the course of Dominic's upbringing, the St. Peter family relocated from Miles City to Mandan, Saint Paul, Minn., and eventually Bismarck.

He attended Sacred Heart Grade School in Miles City, St. Joseph Grade School in Mandan, Public Grade School in Saint Paul and St. Mary's Grade School in Bismarck. He graduated from Bismarck St. Mary's High School in 1950. While attending SMCHS, Dom lettered in football and basketball. During the summers, Dominic played baseball and was a proud member of Bismarck's 1949 State Champion American Legion Baseball team.

Following graduation from high school, Dominic attended St. John's University in Collegeville, Minn. He graduated from St. John's in 1954, earning undergraduate degrees in English and economics. Outside the classroom, Dominic's passion for sports was on display through his writing for the SJU student newspaper and leadership as sports editor during his senior year.

Dominic bravely volunteered for the draft and served in the U.S. Army from July 1954 through March 1956 earning the rank of Corporal – SP3. During his time with the U.S. Army, Dominic was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Camp Chaffee, Ark.; Fort Knox, Ky.; and Beale Airforce Base in Marysville, Calif.

Following his service to our country, Dom enrolled at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and acquired a degree in business administration in 1958. Following graduation from UND, Dominic returned to Bismarck and joined the public accounting firm of Paul McCann & Company.

In 1960, Dom met his future wife and best friend, Rose Meyer. The two were engaged in March of 1961 and married Sept. 9 in Rose's hometown of Dickinson. Dom and Rose made their home in Bismarck where they built a wonderful life, raising five children and becoming fixtures in the local community.

Dominic received his certified public accountant certificate in 1965 and became a partner in the Bismarck-based firm of Orser, Olson, Wolf & St. Peter, C.P,A.'s. Dom managed the firm for many years prior to its merger with Brady Martz & Associates where he worked until his storied accounting career came to a close with his retirement in 2009.

Dominic was the past president of the North Dakota State Board of Accountancy and a longtime member of the North Dakota Society of C.P.A.'s as well as the American Institute of C.P.A.'s. For several years, he served on the school board and as a member of the parish council of Bismarck's St. Anne's parish. Dom also served on the American Legion Baseball Committee and was a devoted member of the St. Mary's High School Booster Club. Dominic was a member of Ascension Catholic Church, the American Legion, the AMVETS, the Elks Lodge and the Moose Lodge.

Dominic was a loving husband and father devoted to faith, family and friends. His life passions included watching his kids participate in activities, spending time with grandchildren, playing golf, drawing, telling silly jokes, watching westerns on television, playing bridge, crossword puzzles, sipping Windsor Cokes, supporting St. Mary's Central High School and following all sports – especially baseball and the Minnesota Twins.

He will be missed by his son Tom St. Peter, Bismarck; daughter, Diane Lidenberg, Eden Prairie, Minn.; son, Dave St. Peter, Chanhassen, Minn.; daughter, Jane (John) Brill, Chanhassen, Minn.; and son, Bill (Sharon) St. Peter, Maple Grove, Minn.; as well as 11 loving grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 57 years, Rose; his parents, Ted and Sylvia St. Peter; and granddaughter, Emma St. Peter, Bismarck.

On Friday, Sept. 4, a private Mass of Christian burial and interment will be held in Bismarck-Mandan. A public celebration of life will be scheduled for the spring or summer 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Light of Christ Catholic Schools or the St. Mary's Central High School Booster Club.

