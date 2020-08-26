Ernest Schafer

Ernest Schafer, age 88, of New Leipzig crossed Jordan into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on August 23, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius.

Ernest Schafer was born on July 1, 1932 at the Schafer Homestead near New Leipzig, ND, to Karl and Philipina (Backer) Schafer, he and his twin the youngest of 12 children. At six months old, his mother passed away. He was blessed to be raised by a loving step-mother Katherine (Kuntz) Schafer.

He attended grades one through eight in a country school, and high school at New Leipzig, graduating in 1950. He attended Dickinson State College and taught country school for one year. He also barbered for a period of time.

Ernest was enlisted in the US Army from 1954-1956, completing his tour of overseas duty in Hawaii. Upon his honorable discharge, he then returned to New Leipzig and took over the family farm.

On December 29, 1957, he married the love of his life Lorraine Rieger in Lemmon, SD. They began their life together on the Schafer family farm which they purchased in 1959. Together, they raised four daughters and as a family grew a successful farming operation. They moved into New Leipzig in 1982 but continued to farm until their retirement.

Ernest was an active member of many organizations. He served on the Baer Township Board; 50+ years of service to the NL Fire Protection District; Commander, Vice Commander, and Adjutant for the American Legion; Jacobson Memorial Hospital Board; President of the Germans from Russia Society for six years; Zoar United Methodist Church where he taught youth and adult Sunday School for many years; and Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Throughout his life, he found much enjoyment in collecting toy tractors, coins, and belt buckles. He especially enjoyed music. By the time his girls could barely walk and talk, he was playing guitar and singing with them in church. They soon became known as the Schafer Family for their singing ministry in numerous churches around the area and public events, such as the Oktoberfest Variety Shows and Memorial Day Services. He continued his music ministry at the Dakota Hills Men's Coffee and the Elgin Care Center for many years. Ernest passed on to his daughters a love for Jesus Christ, a deep appreciation for music, and a tremendous work ethic.

Ernest was very family-oriented. He always referred to his daughters as his sweethearts, making each feel like his one and only. He had the best sense of humor and the most generous, loving heart that poured over onto his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was always up for a game of cards and would often ask, "Who feels like getting beat?" There was never a shortage of hugs and I love you's from this affectionate man. He would sign every card and conclude every conversation with "Don't Forget" which is a legacy that will live on in this family forever.

Ernest is survived by his loving daughters: Susan (Gene) Holland, Arlington TX, Brenda Schafer (Arnie) Kosobud, Bismarck, Jeanette (Delmar) Dietz, New Leipzig, and Sheila (Scott) Cummings, Valley City; nine grandchildren: Matthew Holland, Jamison (Caitlin) Hild, AJ (Mikayla) Hild, Delton, Derrick, and Destinee Dietz, Gabrielle (Riley) Wavra, Meredith, and Joseph Cummings; eight great grandchildren: Aiden Dietz and William Hoesel, Kayson, Kinley, and Karsyn Hild, and Quinn, Colton and Lincoln Hild; his sister-in-law Agnes Schafer, Missoula, MT, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death include his devoted wife of 60 years Lorraine, who passed away in 2018; his parents; brothers George, Karl, Oscar, Henry, Albert, Edward, and his twin Elmer; sisters Rose (in infancy), Kathryn George, Lillian Imhoff, and Clara Schafer.

Funeral services with Military honors for Ernest will be held on Friday, August 28, at 1:00 p.m. at the Zoar United Methodist Cemetery south of New Leipzig with nephew Rodney Schafer officiating. The service will take place outside to allow for social distancing. Masks are welcome and encouraged. Bring a chair if you wish to be seated.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m.at Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Christian Worship Hour of Aberdeen, SD, the ND Veteran's Cemetery, or the NL Rural Fire Protection District.