Robert Friesz,

Robert R. Friesz, 90, Bismarck, passed from this life to the next Aug. 25, 2020, at Benedictine Living Center, Garrison. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. A rosary will begin at 9 a.m. A service livestream will be available on the church's website.

Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Robert was born Dec. 31, 1929, to L.R. and Frances (Schmidt) Friesz. He was raised on a farm near Fallon. He attended school in Bismarck and graduated from St. Mary's High School. After graduation, Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-54. He married Rose (Dressler) Ternes on Jan. 7, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck.

Together, they raised their children Shirley, Bobbie, Peggy and Terry in the Bismarck community. Robert worked as an apprentice electrician after the Navy with Ben's Electric; however, he spent much of his career in paint sales with Dutch Boy, Vantine's Paint & Glass and the House of Color.

Robert enjoyed being a member of the VFW, American Legion, the Eagles, U.C.T. and the Elks. He was a faithful usher well into his 80s at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. He also led the rosary at funeral home services for many years. He enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and was an avid pinochle card player. You could not find a western movie that Robert had not watched. As Bob always used to say, "Ja, Ja, hat sie gesagt!"

He is survived by his children, Shirley (Bill) Dinesen, Bobbie (Jim) Gomes, Peggy (Gary) Roehrich, Terry (Laure) Friesz; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

To share memories of Robert and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.