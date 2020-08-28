Menu
Jean Miller

Jean A. Miller

Jean A. Miller, age 74, of Carrington, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Kvernes Lutheran Church, rural Carrington. Burial will be at the Kvernes Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements by Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. On-line condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
