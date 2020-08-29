Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Arvid Backman

Arvid Backman

Arvid George Backman, 83, of Wilton, passed into the loving arms of his Savior, Aug. 25, 2020, at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Mission Evangelical Free Church, 701 Seventh St. N, Wilton. Burial immediately following at the Mission Cemetery east of Wilton. For those unable to attend, a live stream service will be available on Mission Evangelical Free Church's website, under the links tab.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with a time of sharing beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to view the full obituary and share memories of Arvid.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.