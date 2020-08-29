Ryan Tesky

Ryan C. Tesky, age 42, of Bismarck, died peacefully Aug. 27, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center.

Due to COVID-19, a private family celebration of Ryan's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1. For those unable to attend, a livestream service will be available on Parkway Funeral Service's website. There will be no visitation, cremation has taken place.

Ryan was born to Dennis Tesky and Sharon (Renner) Klein Sept. 7, 1977. He was raised in Bismarck. In 1996, he graduated from Century High School and attended Bismarck State College. He went on to work as a cook at several restaurants in Bismarck/Mandan. He loved to golf, play basketball, read books, play darts, cook special meals, walk his dog, Natasha and go to movies with his dad and son, Tanner. Ryan was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and the Boston Celtics. He loved all things lemon flavored-beverages, Sour Patch Kids, yogurt and dessert. As a child, he especially enjoyed spending time on the Renner family farm.

Ryan is survived by his son, Tanner Tesky of Bismarck; parents, Dennis Tesky of Bismarck; Sharon (Tom) Klein of Bismarck; sister, Kara (Courtland) Merrill of Minneapolis; step-sister Shivani Dahl-Bredine of Silver City, N.M.; nephews, Jack Merrill, Taven Sky and Leif Dahl-Bredine; niece, Avah Dahl-Bredine; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his step-dad, Allan Engen; grandparents, Ruby and Eldor Tesky and Raymond Renner; uncle, Ron Schafer, and cousin, Jeffrey Schafer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The family would like to thank the Sanford Oncology staff for the excellent care provided to Ryan. Condolences may be sent to 506 Sudbury Ave., Bismarck, ND 58503.

