William (Bill) Dickson died at his home in Kintyre on July 13, 2020 of cancer. He was born September 11, 1954 to parents Leonard and Leora Dickson. He was a self taught mechanic from an early age. He worked many years in Joes CO before returning to North Dakota. Bill is survived by his sisters Lorna (John) Schneeman, Patty Kiemele and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Douglas, brother-in-law Kelly Kiemele and nephew Billy Schneeman. A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 11th from 4-7pm at the Kintyre Centennial Park.