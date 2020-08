Tyrell Pulkrabek

Tyrell Adrian Pulkrabek, 38, died Aug. 27, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, where masks are recommended. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Further arrangements are pending with Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service, Mandan.