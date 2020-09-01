Faith Voeller

Faith Sarah Voeller, 40, passed away Aug. 29, 2020 in Wahpeton.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 505 10th Ave. NE, Mandan, with social distancing guidelines followed and Rev. Fred Harvey as celebrant. Burial will be held at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosaryigil service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith's family or to The Code Green Campaign, P.O. Box 732 Liberty Hill, TX 78642.

