Jo Ellen Bugge

Jo Ellen Bugge passed away Aug. 25, 2020.

Jo was born in 1948 in Fargo with her twin brother Jack. Jo graduated from Tioga High School in 1966 where she made many lifelong friends. She went on to earn a degree in social work from the University of North Dakota.

Jo was a dedicated and passionate social worker serving her communities faithfully for over 40 years. Her life of service started as a Vista Volunteer in Chickasha, Okla., followed by time working in Belcourt and Fort Yates. Jo spent most of her adult life in Seattle, Wash., where she worked as a social worker for the elderly and helped build a program to train home health care employees. The program earned accolades as did Jo's enthusiastic teaching style.

Jo's zest for travel took her all over the world, including England, Norway and Australia. Her favorite destination of all was Scotland. Jo loved to have a good time and had the hearty laugh to prove it. She loved spending time with her family and friends, reading mysteries, baking and March Madness. Her favorite team was Gonzaga where her brother Jack played baseball. Go Zags!

Jo was preceded in death by her father, Harold Bugge; mother, Myrtle Sjoberg; brother, Jack Bugge; and two infant brothers.

Jo is survived by her niece, Anna Bugge; and her husband Dale Ratliff, as well as their children Crosby and Sawyer, Denver, Colo. She is also survived by many loving cousins and friends whom she cherished very much.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate Jo's life next summer at the Sanish Riverview Cemetery, information to come.

