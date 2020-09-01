Lloyd Fischer

Lloyd G. Fischer, 76, Bismarck, went to be with his heavenly Father Aug. 26, 2020 at Sanford Health. A private graveside service was held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, a celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.

Lloyd Fischer was born April 17, 1944, in Jamestown to Milbert and Edna Fischer. He grew up in Jamestown where he attended grade and high school. He graduated high school in 1962. Following graduation, Lloyd worked for Bill's Super Valu in Jamestown. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Febuary 1964 and served until December 1967, which included one year in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Jamestown.

He married Patricia Gilman Dec. 28, 1968, in Jamestown. Their son, Paul, was born in Jamestown. They later moved to Bismarck where Lloyd worked for Gamble Robinson and Montgomery Ward. He then worked as a grocery representative for the next 30 years. He worked for many companies, including Shasta Beverages, Gordon Fleming Co., KPR Food Brokerage and Saks News. Before retiring from the food and beverage industry in April 2009, he was employed as a custodian at the Presbyterian Church for several years which he truly loved.

During his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his yard. He also enjoyed showing AKC registered dogs in both the show and obedience rings.

He is survived by the love of his life for 51 years, Pat; one son, Paul (Dr. Zersha), Newburgh, Ind.; three grandchildren, Ashley, Ethan and Sarah. Lloyd dearly loved and was very proud of his grandchildren.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

