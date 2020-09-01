Menu
Leona Silcott

Leona Silcott, 79, New Salem, passed away from this life to the next Aug. 26, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Leona was born Oct. 24, 1940, to Adam and Veronica (Geiger) Glasser. She was raised on a farm in Solen with her three siblings. Leona married Jim Silcott in Solen at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The two were blessed with four children. She was a warm and loving mother, grandmother, friend, sister and daughter. Her family and friends would tell you she's the life of the party.

Her interests included cooking, baking, gardening, decorating and painting. Last but not least, Leona enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.

Leona is survived by her children, Robin (Kelly) Kaelberer, Carlotta Silcott, Lynn Wessles and Tami Miller; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Madison and Connie Glasser; and one brother, Leon (Karen) Glasser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and her parents.

To share memories of Leona and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
