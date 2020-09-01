Susan 'Suzy' Job (Jacobsen)

Susan Margaret Job died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, at the age of 86.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Bismarck Funeral Home, with burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Suzy's life. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that you wear a mask and observe COVID-19 precautions. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Suzy was born on July 7, 1934, in Bismarck, to Eric C. Jacobsen and Rachel C. (Unzelman) Jacobsen. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1952 and attended Chicago Art School. She worked for A.W. Lucas Department Store and JCPenney's designing display windows and the Bismarck Tribune as a commercial artist before becoming a freelance commercial artist. While at the Bismarck Tribune, she met and married Herman Job in 1964.

Suzy enjoyed volunteering at Bismarck Golden Seals and Bismarck High School Swim Meets while cheering on her daughters. She loved to cook and baked thousands of cookies for the swim team kids that stopped at her house between practices in the summer. Throughout her life there was almost always a cat or two in the house. She enjoyed reading, listening to her 1940s and 1950s music and watching old movies and golf. Suzy and Herman attended many concerts at the casino and enjoyed gambling. She knitted 22 afghans which she gave as gifts to family and friends. Family was important to her and she loved to have her kids and grandkids visit, time at the lake with family and enjoyed a good game of UNO.

Suzy is survived by her husband, Herman of Bismarck; her daughters and sons-in-law Jennifer (Jay) Holweger of Willmar, Minn.; and Patty (Chad) Jacobson of Belgrade, Mont.; her brothers Dr. Thomas (JoAnn) Jacobsen of Hettinger; and John Jacobsen of Bismarck; and her grandchildren Chris Holweger of Omaha, Neb.; Tayler Jacobson of Belgrade, Mont.; and Scotti (Clayton) Argyle of Bentley, Kan. She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to your charity of choice.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.