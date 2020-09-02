Marjorie Richardson

Marjorie Agneta (Svenkeson) Richardson, formerly of Hazen, died Aug. 31, 2020, in Fargo. A private burial service will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

Marge was born March 9, 1929, to Svenke K. Svenkeson and Olga (Rebrud) Svenkeson in Minot. Marge attended grade school and high school in Minot and graduated from Minot High in 1947. During her school years, she had many close friends, several of whom she kept in contact with, via periodic get-togethers, in to her retirement years. She often told stories of the harmless pranks they played, such as cutting through a gap in the security fence surrounding Minot's railroad yard - a shortcut to downtown.

After high school, she attended Minot State Teachers College for one year and later worked for the telephone company and the Great Northern Railway. She married John Alan Richardson Sept. 11, 1949, and they resided in Missoula, Mont., until John finished law school. Afterward, they made Hazen their home, where they lived together for 61 years.

Marge was a member of the English Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School as well as serving as Sunday School Superintendent. Later, she became a tutor for Hazen's Helping One Student at a Time (HOST) program for many years.

Besides her civic activity, Marge was a busy homemaker. She sewed dresses, coats, cheerleader outfits, among other garments, for her two daughters. In addition, Marge assisted John with his income tax business by typing returns for his many clients - back in the day when three carbon copies were required. For this work, John paid her $1 per return.

Marge loved to read cooking magazines and cookbooks and was always experimenting, such as creating delicious seasonings for her steak and shrimp fondue, innovating savory salad dressings and concocting unusual salad ingredients. Likewise, she cheerfully baked an assortment of goodies, with her buns, cookies, bars and pies being in dependable supply. Of course, as a full-blooded Norwegian, she was a master lefse maker.

Marge is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Earl) Schumann of Wheatland, W, and Nicki (Dean) Hulse of Fargo; two grandchildren, Eric (Amanda) Schumann of Johnstown, Colo.; and Jill (Matthew) McAnelly of Cheyenne, Wyo.; four great-grandchildren, Parker and Allie Schumann and Colter and Landon McAnelly; and many nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brother Don, sister-in-law Carol, and brother-in-law Bob.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Hospice Red River Valley, 1701 38th St. S., Fargo, ND 58103.