Merwyn C. Krein, 85, Bismarck formerly of Goodrich, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich.

Merwyn Claire Krein was born Aug. 4, 1935, at Fargo, to Ernest and Martha (Kraft) Krein. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from the Goodrich High School in 1953. He also attended the State School of Science in Wapheton. He then worked on the farm until being inducted into the Army September 1957. He was honorably discharged in June 1959. He married DeLayne Wahl July 12, 1959, at the Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. Their marriage was blessed with five children. They lived and farmed south of Goodrich. Merwyn was a farmer at heart and ended many a hard day's work with a bowl of popcorn. In 1995, he attended and graduated from auctioneering school in Mankato, Minn. As the years transpired he kept busy. In addition to being an auctioneer, he worked from 1996 to 2004 at the Dakota Growers Pasta Company in Carrington, drove school bus and was a rural letter carrier. Merwyn was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, serving on the Council and as a Sunday school teacher. He enjoyed serving on the Goodrich School Board, Goodrich Elevator Board, being a 4-H Leader and past commander and current member of the Albert Block American Legion Post #56 in Goodrich. He was an avid toy tractor collector and proudly shared his collection with visitors. Merwyn loved music and played numerous musical instruments including the guitar, accordian, harmonica and banjo. His biggest love was his family and sharing a home cooked meal together around the kitchen table.

Merwyn is survived by his wife, DeLayne of Bismarck; daughters, Claudia Park of Carrington; Kari Krein of Bismarck; and Celeste (Dave) Olson of Fargo; sons, Kim (Andrene) Krein of Bismarck; and Christopher (Liz Hutslar) Krein of Mandan; five grandchildren, Holly (Nathan) Hammersten, Abby Olson, Mara Olson, Christian Hutslar, Crosby Krein; great-grandchild Axel Hammersten; brother, Gerald Krein of Bismarck; sister, Beverly Meidinger, Lodi, CA. Merwyn was preceded in death by his parents. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.