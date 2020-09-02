Eunice Neuharth

Eunice Darlene Neuharth, 84, passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Eunice was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Ashley, to William and Emma (Zimmerman) Steinwandt, the youngest of six children. She attended country school in rural South Dakota and graduated from Ashley High School in 1954. She attended teacher's college in Ellendale, receiving her two-year teaching certificate and taught at rural elementary schools in the Ashley area. She met her husband, Al Neuharth, on a blind date while he was working for the North Dakota State Highway Department. They were married Sept. 6, 1959, at Ashley Baptist Church. Three children were born to this union: Keith, Lana and Steve. Eunice was a homemaker while the children were young. She provided in-home day care and then worked in medical records at MedCenter One Hospital, now Sanford Health, until her retirement in 2000. Eunice was a member of Bismarck Baptist Church and then a founding member of Century Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alvin, and their children Keith (Wendy) Neuharth, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Lana (David) Reiner, Mandan; and Steve (Caroline) Neuharth, Colorado Springs, Colo.; one granddaughter, Ava Neuharth; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; sisters, Naomi Schock, Edna Bertsch and Thelma DeWald; brothers, Ted and Wilbert Steinwandt; and niece, Wanda Bain.

Condolences can be sent to Al Neuharth at 1905 N 15th St. #2, Bismarck, ND 58501.

