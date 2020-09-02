Lillian Sturn

Lillian (Haider) Sturn, 83, Bismarck, passed away peacefully Aug. 31, 2020, at Missouri Slope, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Lillian was born March 3, 1937 to Joseph and Anna Haider on the family homestead near St. Anthony.

Lillian married Richard Sturn June 26, 1955. They made their home in Bismarck and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this past June. Over the years Lillian was employed at Woolworths, JCPenney's and Dan's Supermarket. In her leisure time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening and completing word puzzles. Together, Richard and Lillian enjoyed dancing, playing cards and traveling. Lillian was an outstanding hostess always ensuring all were comfortable and well fed. She kept an immaculate house.

Richard and Lillian were blessed with five children, Sylvia Burgess, Bismarck; Pam (Joe) Doto, Henderson, Nev.; Judy (Aca) Kursave, Bismarck; Cindy (Brad) Binegar, Bismarck; and Dean (Rachel) Sturn, Mandan; 11 grandchildren, Nick Burgess, Andrea and Abby Doto, Ryan (Melanie) Morel, Brandon Morel, Cristin (Joe) Zayden, Meagan (Jared) Thune, Erica (Tayler Wescom) Binegar, Brooke Binegar, and Jacob and Hunter Sturn; and two great-grandchildren, Adelyn Thune and Mia Zayden.

Survivors include Lillian's husband, Richard; her children and grandchildren; sister, Minnie Schmidt; and brothers, Arnie and Dennis Haider.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Hubert, George and Joseph; sister, Rose; and son-in-law, Jeff Burgess.

