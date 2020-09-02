Larry Lee Lozensky

Larry Lee Lozensky, 71, Scottsdale, passed unexpectedly from this life to the next August 25th, 2020.

Larry was born to Mavis (Lang) and Johnny Lozensky October 6, 1948 in Minot, North Dakota. He was raised on a farm south of Minot. He attended South Prairie School and graduated from Minot High in 1966. In 1967, Larry married Linda Parizek in Minot. They had two children, Tiffany and Jeris. Larry served in the United States Army spending time in Huntsville, Alabama and El Paso, Texas. After returning to Bismarck, he attended University of Mary. Later he married Charlene Robinson in 1983 in Bismarck. They had two children, Desirea and Tyson.

Larry started his career in sales at Montgomery Ward in Bismarck, transitioned to top insurance salesman in North Dakota, moved to Arizona and became a lifetime entrepreneur.

Larry led an extraordinary life filled with adventure. A dear friend said it best "Larry was an earth angel, dream maker, a pure loving being."

Larry is survived by his children, Jeris (Amy) Lozensky, Desirea (Ray) Mendez and Tyson Lozensky; grandchildren, Lily and Jed Lozensky, Izzy Mendez and Koda Lozensky; brothers Gary, Tim, Craig and their families; Desirea and Tyson's mother, Char Lozensky.

He is preceeded in death by his daughter, Tiffany; his parents Mavis and John and his brother Mark.