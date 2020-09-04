Menu
Donald E. Harris

A funeral service for Donald E. Harris, 86, of Dickinson, will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Lisa Lewton officiating. Burial will take place in Dickinson Cemetery. In accordance with Donald's wishes, cremation has taken place.

Visitation for Donald will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church.

Donald passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at St. Benedict's Health Center in Dickinson.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home - Dickinson, ND


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
