Joe Volk

Joe Volk, 59 peacefully passed Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Bismarck.

Joe had a passion for music and was an avid sports enthusiast. Joe's fun loving personality and heart of gold touched many.

Services to be held Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church 806 E Broadway, Bismarck.

Memorial donations can be made to Pride Inc. P.O. Box 4086 Bismarck, ND 58502.