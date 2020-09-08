Hilmer Weidrich

Hilmer R. Weidrich, 84, of Mandan, formerly of Hazen, passed away after a short illness Sept. 4, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck, surrounded by his family. Services will be held 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church Hazen, with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Hazen City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hilmer was born April 15, 1936, to Reinhold & Philipena (Pfeifer) Wiedrich. He grew up north of Hazen and attended rural school. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, served in France and was honorably discharged.

Hilmer worked for and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He also raised and showed quarter horses for many years. He even had one of his horses go to the AQHYA World Championship Show and the AQHA World Championship Show.

He was an avid member of the Hazen Bison Boosters and enjoyed watching all of the activities and even drove the bus to many of them. He loved music whether it was playing the harmonica at the jam sessions at the Hazen City Hall, whistling a random tune or singing. He also had a knack for showing up for a visit right before lunch or dinner.

Hilmer is survived by his daughter, Leta (Don) Tupa, Bismarck; grandchildren, Brandy Peterson, Bismarck; Christopher (Erika) Bentley, San Diego, Calif.; Heidi Tupa (Tyler Schroeder), Fargo; and McKenzie Tupa (Ty Hagel), Mandan; great-grandchildren, Logan and Hunter Peterson, Bismarck; two sisters, Arlene Reichenberg and Bonnie Miller; one brother, Clarence (Ardella) Wiedrich; one sister-in-law, Helen Wiedrich; and one brother-in-law, Hubert Sailer.

Hilmer was welcomed to heaven by his daughter, Lonnita Bentley; his parents; Reinhold and Philipena; sisters, Elda Guenthner, Regina Mohl, Selma Rathjen, Marilyn Sailer and Viola Weisz; brothers, Arville, Duane, Edmund, Harold, Myron and Roland.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Hazen Senior Center Seventh St. NW, Hazen, ND 58545 or ND Veterans Cemetery, 1825 46th St., Mandan, ND 58554.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah.