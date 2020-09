Eva Helbling

Eva Helbling, 94, of St. Anthony, passed away May 24, 2020, at Miller Pointe in Mandan.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Reverend Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial to follow at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read full obituary, sign the guestbook and share memories of Eva with her family.