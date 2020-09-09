Catherine Mount

Catherine "Cathie" E. Mount, 82, was called to Heaven from Elm Crest Manor, New Salem, Sept. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N Sixth St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

She was born to George and Philomena (Dwarshak) Knoll Aug. 31, 1938, in Baldwin.

Cathie married the love of her life Floyd "Rusty" Mount Jan. 31, 1957. During their 63 years of marriage, they raised five children and one granddaughter.

Cathie enjoyed playing softball and then hung up her cleats for bowling. She won lots of awards for bowling. Her real passion was taking care of her family and baking (she made the best chocolate chip cookies and the best homemade jerky). She enjoyed crocheting and making afghans for her family. She also enjoyed sewing quilts. She loved going to all the activities her children were in and loved helping with them; and then her grandchildren and then great-grandchildren's activities. Cathie and Floyd enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights. She loved her oompah-pah music! She also loved playing cards with family and friends. Cathie would light up the room with her smile, she enjoyed being around people and spreading her sunshine. Her beautiful and contagious smile will be missed by all.

She is survived by her children, Brenda (Keith) Austin, Mandan; Jeff Mount, Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; and Pam Stolz, Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren, Tracy (Dale), Jeremiah, Jessica (Ray), Kayla, Mikel, Johna and Catherine (Dallin); great-grandchildren, Joshua, Colleen, Michaela, Alexander, Xavier, Sebastian, Ezekiel and Ezra; brother, Richard (Janet) Knoll, Santa Rosa, Calif.; and sister, Josie Garceau, Pueblo, Colo.

Cathie was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents; daughter, Cheryl Welch; son, Chuck Mount; daughter-in-law, Ruth Mount; grandson, Casey Austin; four brothers, Leo, Paul, Eugene and Raymond; six sisters, Rosemary Ressler, Anna Klein, Paulina Shulson, Lilly Ann Schmidt, Eleanore Diede and Lorine Strong; and multiple brothers and sisters in-law.

