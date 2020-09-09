Cindy Fossen

Cindy A. Fossen, 63, of Minnewaukan, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot. A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Maddock Ambulance Service P.O. Box 208; Maddock Fire Department P.O. Box 41 or Maddock Public School P.O. Box 397 Maddock, ND 58348.

Cynthia A. Fossen (Throlson, Knowlen), "Cindy", favorably known to her students as Ms. Knowlen, lost her battle with illness Aug. 31, 2020, at Trinity Hospital, Minot. She was born Aug. 16, 1957, in New Rockford, to the late Daniel and Marilyn (Ness) Throlson.

Cindy attended elementary school in New Rockford, before her family moved to Bismarck, where she graduated from Bismarck High School in 1975. Following high school graduation, she attended Bismarck Junior College until 1976. She then attended the University of North Dakota, where she received her bachelor's degree in mathematics and teaching in 1979. Cindy took a position with the Maddock Public School following graduation, where she taught mathematics for over 40 years, around her 25th year she retired from full time teaching, but continued to teach college algebra through Lake Region State College and substitute. She really enjoyed teaching and left a major impact on many of her students.

Cindy was known for her photography, if she wasn't taking pictures she was probably creating one of her many masterpiece photo albums. She was known for riding her bike everywhere until the snow was too deep. She loved to go for long walks in the evening. She enjoyed being outdoors, mowing grass, weeding, planting or just sitting back watching nature from her spot, of course her camera was close by, she didn't go anywhere without one. She enjoyed the time spent traveling with her husband, Jim. She loved spending time with her seven grandchildren. They love visiting "The Farm" or getting visits from Gma Cindy at their house.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Rick Throlson. She is survived by her husband Jim Fossen; her daughter, Monica Knowlen-Stevahn and husband Ryan (Bismarck); step-daughter Angela (Fossen) Visness and her husband Kris (Fargo); seven grandchildren, Braedon Stevahn, Jasten Stevahn, Peyton Stevahn, Sylas Stevahn, Ethan Visness, Ayden Visness, Keaton Visness. Cindy is also survived by her siblings Barb Vetter (Du-Wayne), Patti Werre (Steve), Steve Throlson, Bruce Throlson, Brad Throlson (Sheri), Amy Throlson, Julie Lagro (Jim), special family friend, Sharyn Severtson (Rick), and many nieces and nephews.

