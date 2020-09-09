Menu
Cindy Fossen
1957 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1957
DIED
August 31, 2020

Cindy Fossen

Cindy A. Fossen, 63, of Minnewaukan, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot. A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Maddock Ambulance Service P.O. Box 208; Maddock Fire Department P.O. Box 41 or Maddock Public School P.O. Box 397 Maddock, ND 58348.

Cynthia A. Fossen (Throlson, Knowlen), "Cindy", favorably known to her students as Ms. Knowlen, lost her battle with illness Aug. 31, 2020, at Trinity Hospital, Minot. She was born Aug. 16, 1957, in New Rockford, to the late Daniel and Marilyn (Ness) Throlson.

Cindy attended elementary school in New Rockford, before her family moved to Bismarck, where she graduated from Bismarck High School in 1975. Following high school graduation, she attended Bismarck Junior College until 1976. She then attended the University of North Dakota, where she received her bachelor's degree in mathematics and teaching in 1979. Cindy took a position with the Maddock Public School following graduation, where she taught mathematics for over 40 years, around her 25th year she retired from full time teaching, but continued to teach college algebra through Lake Region State College and substitute. She really enjoyed teaching and left a major impact on many of her students.

Cindy was known for her photography, if she wasn't taking pictures she was probably creating one of her many masterpiece photo albums. She was known for riding her bike everywhere until the snow was too deep. She loved to go for long walks in the evening. She enjoyed being outdoors, mowing grass, weeding, planting or just sitting back watching nature from her spot, of course her camera was close by, she didn't go anywhere without one. She enjoyed the time spent traveling with her husband, Jim. She loved spending time with her seven grandchildren. They love visiting "The Farm" or getting visits from Gma Cindy at their house.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Rick Throlson. She is survived by her husband Jim Fossen; her daughter, Monica Knowlen-Stevahn and husband Ryan (Bismarck); step-daughter Angela (Fossen) Visness and her husband Kris (Fargo); seven grandchildren, Braedon Stevahn, Jasten Stevahn, Peyton Stevahn, Sylas Stevahn, Ethan Visness, Ayden Visness, Keaton Visness. Cindy is also survived by her siblings Barb Vetter (Du-Wayne), Patti Werre (Steve), Steve Throlson, Bruce Throlson, Brad Throlson (Sheri), Amy Throlson, Julie Lagro (Jim), special family friend, Sharyn Severtson (Rick), and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Minnewaukan is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson Funeral Home - Minnewaukan
GUEST BOOK
27 Entries
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear of your loss. My heart breaks for you. May she rest in peace with no more pain. Love and hugs.
Wanda Tinker
September 7, 2020
So sorry Jim, Monica and Angela for your loss. She was a very special lady. She will be missed.
Jim and Bernie Ehnert
Friend
September 7, 2020
Cindy was one of my favorite teachers! (Even if she didn't like the sound of my voice--inside joke). She certainly have me solid foundation in math--enough that it helped me get an undergrad degree in it. I looked forward to her class everyday--that's the kind of teacher she was. And she was just a great person to be around. She will be missed.
Paul Williams
Student
September 6, 2020
With prayers and heartfelt sympathy, so very sorry for your loss of Cindy
Doug and Lisa Wentz
September 6, 2020
Steven Throlson
Sister
September 5, 2020
My sympathy Jim, Monica, and Angela. Cindy had the unfortunate task of trying to teach me math. She made a lasting impression and I often think of stories from her classroom. I enjoyed getting to know Cindy as an adult at Angela and Kris’ wedding in Los Cabos. I think I’ll always remember the sound of her laugh. God bless you all.
Amy McCloud
Student
September 5, 2020
Cindy was such a wonderful and special lady. I am so sorry to hear about her passing. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Rachel Stinkeoway (Odden)
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
September 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss Jimmy and family
Gary Fossen
Friend
September 4, 2020
Some of my best high school memories were of Cindy! Big smile, big heart and loads of integrity! Rest easy in Gods arms
Lori Schmidt
Friend
September 4, 2020
Such a beautiful lady inside and out. Kind hearted and would help anyone out. Best teacher!! Prayers to her family!
Donna Noyes
September 3, 2020
Just a few of my favorite pics of my mom over the years. We miss her so much ❤
Monica Stevahn
Daughter
September 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Cindy was a great teacher. She will be missed by many.
Sandy (Thielman) Seefeldt
Student
September 3, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Cindy’s passing. She was a good lady and taught many of us a lot. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you!
Christina Hargiss
Friend
September 3, 2020
This was very sad news to hear. I will always remember Cindy. I met her the day they moved to town. She was my favorite teacher. May the family find comfort in the good memories they have of her. I know she touched and meant so much to lots of her students that she taught. I will never forget her smile.
Sharlene
September 3, 2020
She gave me some of the best memories as a child... Thanks to her and Monica I had women figures I'm my life as a child
Melissa Cote
Friend
September 3, 2020
Loved her smile and her laugh at last at peace you will be so missed Prayers. Love to all
Jan Trautman
Friend
September 3, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Cindy’s passing. She was such a caring and thoughtful person. She will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. May God Bless.
marlene scott
Friend
September 2, 2020