Henry Mische

Henry W. Mische passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Marian Manor Healthcare Center.

A funeral and graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the St. John Church and Cemetery for family and close friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a URL livestream link will be available for a live online viewing at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkdOAp9C2ADvDhgiyWkFSNg. A celebration of life service event is planned for the summer of 2021. A notice will be published as that date draws closer.

Henry William Mische was born at the family farm, Sept. 7, 1921, to William and Margaret Mische, who took over the farm in 1917 from Henry's grandparents, Ferdinand and Caroline Mische, who made the original claim in 1886, located six miles south of Hebron. Henry was the second of four children, and had three sisters, Caroline, Marie and Clara.

He grew up on the farm and attended Heilbron No. 1, District 18 - a one-room school located two miles east of the family farm. He graduated from Hebron High in 1940. Singing and playing musical instruments was an important and entertaining part of their family life as they grew up. This led to forming a dance band group, "The Victory Five," of which Marie (piano), Clara (clarinet) and Henry (tenor saxophone) were a part for several years during the early 40s. A special animated enthusiasm was always present in the stories Henry and his sisters told from their performances at localegional barn dances and community centers.

Henry met Gertrude Hintz (born Feb. 14, 1924) in high school, but at graduation, both had plans to further educate themselves. Gert headed to Wartburg College, in Waverly, Iowa, to study elementary education to become a teacher. Henry attended the Fargo Business School to study accounting, finance and farm mechanics during a time of many agricultural advancements, before taking on his role of farm management. After many letters exchanged, (they missed each other) and completing their extended educational goals, the romance blossomed. Both returned to the area and were married June 20, 1946.

Joining them as family were their five children: Jerome (1947), Claudia (1950), James (1952), Marilyn (1957) and Howard (1963). All of the children took an active part in the family farm work as well as the Hebron Family 4-H Club, which both Henry and Gert led for more than 15 years. Members included nearby neighbors and their children and the monthly meetings rotated at various farms. The Misches also ran a diversified farming operation that initially included general crops, hogs, chickens and range cows and later added a grade-A dairy operation from 1961 to 1974.

The Misches were members of the St. John Church, where Henry was confirmed and attended church services his whole life, serving many years on the church board as Sunday School superintendent and also enjoyed singing bass in the church senior choir. He and his family were also active in yearly community events. Henry served as secretary of the Hebron Farmers Elevator board for a total of 30 years.

To know Henry was knowing a man of many talents with many stories to tell as: son, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, farmer, carpenter, musician, mechanic, teacher, veterinarian, forester, gardener, butcher, secretary, singer and artist (he was a good sketcher) and had beautiful handwriting. A good student his whole life, he could recite poems learned in grade school into his late 80s and early 90s. One of his favorites was "Trees" by Joyce Kilmer. He loved being with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were all a source of great joy for him.

Henry and Gert were members of the Hebron Historical and Art Society and after Gert's passing in 2000, Henry added "Historian and Museum Curator" and overall "problem solver" to his occupational list. His passion for developing the content of the museum extended near to his 99 years in one facet or another. Today, most people know and remember Henry as the "Museum Guy" who remembered and knew the history of Hebron (or a "go to") for anyone's questions. His contributions to the Historical Society were recognized by the State of North Dakota for his countless hours to the museum: building add-on's, working and inspiring others, gathering photos, artwork, making frames, finding stories and accepting farm life artifacts contributed by Hebron area families and creating displays for the many community/family life themes that tell Hebron's history. He liked people and was interested in their connections to his town, his home and his community.

Henry is survived by his children: Jerome Mische, Hebron; Claudia Meberg, Hebron; James (Joy) Mische, Pipestone, Minn.; Marilyn (Tony) Olsen, Loveland, Colo.; and Howard Mische, Chanhassen, Minn.; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Henry would have celebrated his 99th birthday Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. We cannot be sad for him, only for ourselves - without him. We can find joy knowing his wife, all of his sisters, his parents and past cousins, friends and relatives that passed before him, celebrate with him in their heavenly home with Christ their Lord and Savior.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending any memorial donations to either of the following: St. John Church, 624 Church Ave., Hebron, ND 58638, attention Church Secretary or Hebron Historical and Art Society, 606 Lincoln Ave., Hebron ND 58638, Attn: Claudia Meberg.