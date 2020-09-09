Leta Marie Bloom

Leta Marie Bloom, age 58, Fort Yates, ND, passed away September 5, 2020, after a short and difficult battle with cancer.

She was raised and educated in Fort Yates, attended school at Standing Rock. Later she got her GED. She attended Truck Driving School and worked construction. She loved riding motorcycles in her younger years. Leta's biggest love was cats, especially, Siamese cats.

Kristy wants all to know how kind, and loving she was. She was very private; she did not complain. Leta was always there to help Kristy and Galen where needed.

There will be no funeral as cremation has taken place per Leta's wishes!

Big thanks to the staff at Sanford Hospital for taking care of Leta.

Leta is survived by her daughter, Kristy. Leta also had four siblings, Donna Bloom (Blaine) Hipfner, Cindy (Dale) Kraft, Debbie Bloom and Galen Bloom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Galen and Pat Bloom.

If you want to send a card, please address to Galen Bloom and her daughter, Kristy Molash that would be wonderful. They could use the support.

Galen Bloom or Kristy Molash at 1344 92nd Street, Fort Yates, ND 58538.

Funeral arrangements are being made.