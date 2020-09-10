Betty Sprynczynatyk

Betty Joyce Sprynczynatyk, 83, of Bismarck, passed away surrounded by her husband and family Sept. 7, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St. A burial will be held immediately following at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, followed by a prayer service at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Betty was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Wilton, to Jim and Nellie (Haluzak) Olienyk. She grew up north of Belfield and attended rural school and graduated from Belfield High School in 1955. She attended Dickinson State University to become a teacher and taught rural school. She moved to Bismarck and worked at NW Bell Telephone Co. She met her future husband Bill Sprynczynatyk at a family wedding. They were married June 20, 1959, in Belfield. Together they raised five children. She continued her work career at the Bismarck Elks lodge.

Her biggest joys in her life were her family, Ukrainian heritage, camping and blood donations. She was famous for decorating Ukrainian Easter eggs, with one being donated to Laura Bush and is displayed in Washington D.C. In 2018, she and Bill were inducted into the North Dakota Ukrainian Hall Of Fame. Betty was immensely proud of her 153 blood donations and always selflessly cared for her family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and will always be remembered for her fried chicken and pyrohy.

Betty is survived her husband, Bill; children, Gary (Val), Bruce, Bonnie (Russell Riedlinger), Sue (friend Don Fischer), and Jamie (Tamara); grandchildren, Andrea (Mike) Miller, Ryan (Courtney), Page (Josh) Lais, Noell (Garrett), Austin (Tucker), Zane, and Kyra; great grandchildren, Kaylee, Makenna, Zoey, Greysen, and Riley; brothers, Jim (Edna), Paul (Charlotte), Dan; and sisters: Ruth (Larry) and Debbie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beverly; and granddaughter, Hannah Riedlinger.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Elks Camp Grassick, P.O. Box 1596, Bismarck, ND 58502, or the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation, 500 N Eighth St., Bismarck, ND 58501.

The funeral service will be steamed live on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. The recording of services will be posted on the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family.