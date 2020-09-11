Robert Krogen

Robert Henry Krogen, 81, passed into the arms of his loving savior and into eternal life Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Bob was born in Westhope, to Clarence and Albertine (Carlson) Krogen Oct. 11, 1938. In 1959, Bob married the love of his life, Dianne Gehringer in Mohall. Together they raised five children in Minot and Parshall.

Bob attended Mohler Barber College in Fargo and was a barber until his retirement. The world was his oyster and he enjoyed traveling with Dianne to as many places as possible. Two of his very favorite places to visit were Hawaii and Medora. He relished the serenity of the sunrise and sunset and marveled at the splendor of God's handiwork.

Bob had many accomplishments in his life, but his greatest was his family, and he wished to be remembered by and for them. Bob is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Dianne, Bismarck; children, Lori (Mark) Sondag, Bismarck; Cindy (Tom) Peterson, Owasso, Okla.; Monica (Tracey) Wold, Berthold; Steve (Janice) Krogen, Maple Grove, Minn.; and David (Coleen) Krogen, Tucson, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.

A private family service was held Sept. 10, at the Church of the Ascension in Bismarck.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.