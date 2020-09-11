Flora Lubke

Flora Mary (Hall) Lubke, 90, passed peacefully with family at her side Sept. 9, 2020, at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem, with Fr. John Guthrie celebrating. Burial will be at St. Pius Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a parish rosary at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Flo was born March 1, 1930, to James Hall Sr. and Sarah (Fredericks) Hall in Elbowoods.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Barry) Schulz, New Salem; and Mitchell (Cathy) Lubke, San Jose, Calif.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sister, Rosella LittleSoldier, Beulah; sister-in-law, Jean Hall, Bismarck; brothers-in-law, Malcolm Bruce Sr., Bismarck; and Bill Davy, Watford City; many nieces and nephews; as well as dear friend, Angie Doll of Elm Crest Manor.

Flora was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lubke; her parents; brothers, William (Billy), Leland, James Jr. (Bud), Mervel, Jake, and Ed Hall; sisters, Evelyn Banks, Audrey Davy, and Dena Bruce.