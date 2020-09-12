Clarence Schmidt

Clarence Joseph, 84, Bismarck, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck.

Clarence Joseph (C.J.) Schmidt was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Napoleon. He was the second child of Joseph G and Margaret (Richter) Schmidt and grew up on the family farm south of Menoken.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a rosaryrayer service will begin at 7 p.m. A private family burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

He was proud to attend Telfer Township School through eighth grade; fondly known as the University of Telfer (UOT) to his grandchildren. C.J. went on to graduate from St. Mary's Central High School in 1955.

C.J. married Rosemary (Rosie) Elter May 27, 1957. They loved to dance and spend cherished time with their family.

C.J. was employed by the Monroe Calculating Co. for 10 years followed by a 32-year career with the Xerox Corporation. He strongly believed in the value of hard work - a quality that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He retired from Xerox as a Field Service Manager in 1997.

A lifelong fisherman, C.J. felt close to God near the water and told everyone he met that fishing was truly heaven on earth. If you were ever to ask him where he caught his fish, he would always say "in the water," never divulging his favorite fishing holes. He discovered golf after retirement and enjoyed many early morning rounds with friends. C.J. and Rosie also became snowbirds in retirement and spent fifteen wonderful years making memories with their friends in South Texas. C.J.'s Catholic faith and devotion to God was the foundation for his life.

He was a tenor in the Corpus Christi Church choir and sang harmony every chance he got. He loved all types of music, but he especially enjoyed playing his accordion surrounded by his grandchildren.

C.J. was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his wife of 63 years, Rosie; his four children, Janice (Carl) Hokenstad, Debra (Dr. Steven) Chuppe, Kerry (Melvin) Uhrich, and TJ (Darcy) Schmidt; and his eight grandchildren, who he was so proud of, Dr. Erik (Lexie) Hokenstad, Kristen (Neil) McKeone, Dr. Sarah (Stashie) Mack, Alexis Chuppe, Dr. Matthew Chuppe, Maya Chuppe, Dr. Leslee Uhrich (fiancé Mark Mansdoerfer), and Melissa Uhrich (fiancé Dr. Maxwell Otto); nine great-grandchildren, Lukas, Britta and Emma Hokenstad, Hildy and Lena McKeone, Stanley, Mira, Steven and Sienna Mack; brothers, Julius and Leo, sisters, LouAnn (Glen) Tsujihara and Diane (Keith) Grotewold; sister-in-law, Quirina Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews.

C.J. was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Melvin, infant sister, LouElla, and sisters-in-law, Kathy Schmidt and LaVerne Schmidt.

Memorials may be made to The Church of Corpus Christi Food Pantry. Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share memories of C.J. and sign the online guestbook.