Loving sister, aunt, wife, friend and colleague, Joanne Catherine Jesse, of 71 years, from Apache Junction, Ariz., passed away Aug. 13, 2020, in Bismarck, while visiting.

Joanne was born to the late Jake and Mary Fries of Mott. After graduation from Mott Lincoln High School, Joanne attended nursing school in Dickinson. Joanne moved to Bismarck, which was her home for many years. She pursued her RN and BSNR, married Terri Jesse and started her Mary Kay career.

Joanne's career in nursing was mostly spent in Bismarck, where she became head of the Pediatrics Unit. She was also a teacher of nursing, just to name a few of the positions she held. Joanne was highly respected by her colleagues.

Joanne moved to Arizona where she continued in nursing at the Banner Hospice House. Joanne's success in Mary Kay was rewarded with 14 pink cars and she led her unit to the circle of achievement eight times, and became the number one director in North Dakota. Many numerous friendships were forged over those years. While living in Arizona Joanne married her late high school sweetheart Bill M. Griffin.

Several nicknames and phrases said by the many people who knew and loved her were: "Florence Nightingale," "Angel of Mercy" and "Angel here on Earth."

Joanne is survived by her younger sister, Carol Dixon; Jan Bishop (Rance); Doug Fries (Ruth) and Tom Fries (Luann); sisters-in-law, Sandi Fries and Annette Fries; step-daughters, Tammy Griffin and Jennifer Markvich (Richard), stepson, Ricky Griffin (Lindsay) and numerous nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, step-nieces and nephews and step grand-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, cousins, and aunts and uncles. Joanne's husband Bill Griffin; her younger brother, Jerry Fries and Rod Fries, stepson, Casey Griffin (Cheryl) have predeceased her.

Joanne is dearly missed by her loved ones.

Due to COVID-19, services will be scheduled at a later date. At that time her ashes will be laid to rest with her late husband Bill M. Griffin at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

