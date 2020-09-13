Marjorie Pokladnik

Marjorie Claire Pokladnik, Bismarck, died Sept. 6, 2020.

Interment will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, in Bismarck.

Marjorie Claire Pokladnik was born in Mayville, Sept. 12, 1937, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Carson) Anderson. She was raised and educated at Reynolds and Larimore. She graduated from Larimore High School in 1955 and from North Dakota State School of Science at Wahpeton in 1956. She worked as a secretary for Robertson Lumber Company in Grand Forks from 1956 to 1963 and for the U.S. Bureau of Mines from 1963-65. In 1964, she married Leonard Pokladnik at Sacred Heart Church in East Grand Forks, Minn. They moved to Bismarck in 1965 where Marjorie was employed as an editorial clerk with the U.S. Geological Survey. Marjorie worked for the U.S. Geological Survey from 1965 to 1994 when she retired as a technical publications editor.

Marge as most of her friends and family knew her was an avid reader. She liked fishing, camping, crossword puzzles and Jeopardy. Mostly she liked conversational repartee and was well versed in satire. Her favorite was sarcasm however best illustrated by her use of the word "Whoopie." All with good fun around her family and friends.

Marjorie is survived by her brother Richard Anderson, her sons Charles (Lisa David) Pokladnik and Christopher (Sara) Pokladnik. In addition, she has five grandchildren Griffin, Leo, Cody, Amanda and Jenna.

She will be greatly missed!

