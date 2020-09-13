Tony Belohlavek

Tony J. Belohlavek, 81, Mandan, passed away peacefully Sept. 9, 2020, at a Bismarck care center.

A private family service celebrating his life will be held. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, south of Mandan.

Tony was born March 24, 1939, to Anton and Mildred (Bruna) Belohlavek. Raised on a farm south of Mandan, he graduated from Mandan High School in 1957. In 1961, Tony married Belinda Miska in Mandan. Tony was a talented mechanic which led him to racing stock cars in his younger days. Tony had various jobs, but his favorite was as a farmerancher on the land he was raised on. He made many improvements to the farm and his goal in life was to make life better for his family and generations to come.

Tony will be missed by his wife, Belinda; son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Nadine; granddaughter, Harper; sister, Mildred Graner, all of Mandan; brother-in-law, Wesley (Edna) Miska, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tony was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelly; his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Elizabeth Miska; brother-in-law, Robert Miska; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Egan.