Thomas Neal Albers

Thomas Neal Albers died peacefully at his home in Medina, Washington on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was seventy-five years old.

The son of Clement and Agnes Albers, he was born on January 9, 1945 and grew up in Mandan, North Dakota, where he attended Mandan High School. He graduated from the University Of North Dakota with his Juris Doctorate degree. His college honors include membership in the National Honor Fraternity, Blue Key, the Student Senate, the International Legal Fraternity, Phi Delta Phi, ROTC, and Sigma Nu Fraternity. In the summer of 1968 Tom worked as National Park Ranger in Cape Cod. He loved it so much he went back the next summer.

Immediately after graduation, Tom joined the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant commissioned as a Quarter Master Officer. He served as Battalion Adjutant at Ft. Bragg and was promoted to First Lieutenant. At a time when military lawyers were in great demand, he received reassignment as a trial counsel attorney for JAG.

Tom married Judi Schneider in 1972 and together they raised two handsome sons, Gregory Thomas and Stephen Neal, whom Tom nicknamed GTA and Beehan respectively. Tom's career as a lawyer was long and distinguished. They lived in the Washington DC area where he worked as a prosecutor for the Department of Justice. In 1978 he started at the Federal Communication Commission, in 1984 the FCC appointed him Bureau Chief of AM Radio. He became a supervisory attorney for the FCC's International Bureau in 1990, a position he held until his retirement.

In 2002 Tom reconnected with his college sweetheart, Judy Redmann Bols, before their 40th high school reunion. They married in 2003 and lived happily together in Medina, Washington. Tom enjoyed time with his family, friends, extensive travel, antique cars, old radios, following politics and sports.

His parents and brothers Douglas, James, and Daniel preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, his sons Gregory (Lizzie) and Stephen (Jill), his grandchildren Edel and Noel, his sister Nancy Jo Albers, his stepdaughters Emilie Bols and Rebecca (Nick) Banchero and their son Nico.

The memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Medina, WA. on October 3rd with burial at a later date in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.