Milo Schuler, 85, Bismarck, formerly of Wilton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Bismarck. A private funeral service will be held.

Milo was born on Nov. 11, 1934 in Bismarck, the son of Sam and Martha Schuler. He grew up on the family farm southeast of Wilton and attended country school. He took over the family farm and raised wheat, flax, oats millet, corn, cattle, pigs and chickens.

In June 1993, he married Alice Hinton in Mandan. The two made their home on the farm until 2018 when they moved to Bismarck.

Milo was a gentle, caring soul. He loved German food and taking care of his cats on his Gator. He also enjoyed traveling, especially his trip to the 1962 Seattle World's Fair.

He is survived by his wife, Alice, Bismarck; two sisters, Carol Omafray, Bismarck, and Sylvia Tomlin, Green Valley, Ariz.; step-granddaughter, Sara Krein; special friends and neighbors, Lawrence and Rick Sorch, Wilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Milo was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Connolly; and two brothers-in-law, Walt Connolly and Paul Omafray.

