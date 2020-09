Lee Rask

Arthur Leland "Lee" Rask, 92, Mandan, died Sept. 12, 2020 at Edgewood Mandan. Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with burial at the ND Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, and continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.BuehlerLarson.com.