Cody Carik
1982 - 2020
BORN
1982
DIED
2020

Cody Carik

Cody M. Carik, age 38, of Bismarck, died Sept. 14, 2020 in Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and due to current pandemic restrictions no formal services will be held.

Cody was born March 2, 1982 in Dickinson to Curtis and Donna (Wald) Carik.

He is survived by his father, Curtis Carik of Bismarck; one brother, Taylor (Erin) Carik of Minneapolis, Minn.; and grandfather, Stanley Wald of Lisbon.

Cody was preceded in death by his mother (Donna), maternal grandmother (Irene), and paternal grandparents (Martin and Grace).

Arrangements with Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
