David Gipp

A rosary and funeral mass for David M. Gipp, 74, Mandan, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fort Yates. The rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. (CT) with the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m., followed by lunch, limited seating available. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

David Gipp, a respected community leader, entered the Spirit World at his home with family members present on Sept. 11, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Gipp was known for his long and progressive tenure as the leader of United Tribes Technical College (UTTC). He was executive director and college president for 37 years. An enrolled citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, he became recognized nationally as a strong voice and outspoken advocate for Native People, particularly in the field of tribal higher education.

David Michael Gipp was born July 12, 1946 at Fort Yates, the son of Margaret Halsey Teachout and Francis J. Gipp. During his youth, he traveled with his family and attended boarding school at St. Paul's Catholic High School, Marty, S.D., graduating in 1965 as valedictorian. He attended the University of North Dakota (UND), Grand Forks and earned a degree in 1969 in political science. As a founding member and first president of the UND Indian Association, he possessed a keen instinct for spotting injustice that reinforced his commitment to indigenous rights.

Dave was trained as a journalist while serving in the Army National Guard. As a tribal planner at Standing Rock, he worked with North Dakota's tribal leaders when they formed the initial programs of the inter-tribal training center at Bismarck, that became United Tribes Technical College. He briefly served on the board and in 1977 was chosen to lead the college, a position he held until 2014.

Dave's early professional work coincided with the advent of the "Tribal College Movement," a grassroots effort to establish colleges and universities that were governed by tribal people. As a planner, he helped envision the start of the community college at Fort Yates that is now Sitting Bull College.

Dave was the first full-time executive director of the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, headquartered in Denver, Colo. He played an instrumental role in the national legislative effort to establish policies and laws for tribal college recognition and support.

Under his leadership, UTTC became an accredited college offering two and four-year postsecondary programs, along with career and technical education, and workforce training. His vision led to expanding the campus and adding new buildings and facilities to give tribal students from across the nation a better chance to be successful.

"Each face and family arriving here steps toward a new life on the road to independence," he wrote about incoming classes at the start of a school year. "Each day is a new beginning, filled with the promise of new and better lives throughout Indian Country."

Dave's long record of service to tribal, state, and national organizations began in 1971, when his mentor, Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Melvin White Eagle, supported him in becoming the youngest and only Native delegate to North Dakota's second Constitutional Convention. Over the years, his professional initiatives were many. He served on the AIHEC board of directors, three times as president. He was on the National Indian Education Association board and was twice president of the American Indian College Fund board. He served on the U.S. Dept. of Labor Native American Employment and Training Council for nearly 30 years. Former Gov. John Hoeven appointed him to the North Dakota Workforce Development Council, the North Dakota Commission on National and Community Service, and the North Dakota Quarter Design Selection Committee. He served on the Bismarck Mayor's Committee on Human Relations and was a member of the Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council. He was a founding delegate and past president of the North Dakota Association of Tribal Colleges; a board chair and charter member of UND's "Indians Into Medicine" program; and a delegate to White House Conferences on such topics as Indian Libraries, Indian Education, Workforce Development and Justice in Indian Country.

In 1990, his contributions to tribal higher education were recognized with an Honorary Doctorate in Laws from North Dakota State University, Fargo. In 1991, he received the "Living the Dream, Let Freedom Ring" award from the Martin Luther King Federal Holiday Commission. The late Coretta Scott King presented the award for his work as chairman of the committee that helped establish the "King Holiday" in North Dakota. The North Dakota American Civil Liberties Union named him a Champion of Liberty in 2008. He was inducted into the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor at the State Heritage Center in 2017.

Dave Gipp's Lakota name, Wica Kpe Is Nala (Wee Cha Kpe Eesh Nala), translates as Lone Star. The United Tribes Powwow dance arena is named in his honor.

He will be deeply missed by his brothers Robert (Lonna), Gerald (Ginny) and Miles Gipp; special friend and caregiver Francis Azure; and the many friends and colleagues who shared his passion for education and justice.

Dave's Honorary Pall Bearers are his many nieces and nephews, all his beloved grandchildren; and the thousands of students whose lives he touched through education.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; maternal grandparents Louis and Christine (Iron Eyes) Halsey; and fraternal grandparents Josephine (Zahn) Gipp Pleets and Albert Gipp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in the name of David M. Gipp to St. Peter's Catholic Church or the American Indian College Fund.

Arrangements are through DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan, https:/www.dawiseperry.com