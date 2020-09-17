Ronald Weigel

Ronald (Ron) Alois Weigel, 60, Bismarck, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept.18 at the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 401 Broadway, Napoleon; followed by a burial at St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery. The service livestream will be available on Facebook via St. Philip Neri Catholic Church or YouTube by searching Ronald Weigel funeral.

Ron was born to Alois J and Christine (Wangler) Weigel on June 28, 1960. He attended elementary school in Napoleon and graduated in 1980 from St. Mary's High School in Bismarck. Ron devoted his entire career (since 1979) to Val's Auto Beauty Center in Mandan where he had a passion for detailing automobiles.

Ron loved going fishing and hunting in his younger years, spending time at Lake Isabel, and hanging out with his many cousins on the family farmsteads. In the past few months, he thoroughly enjoyed traveling to Denver, Colo., and spending quality time with his siblings.

Ron will be deeply missed by his Mother, Christine; one brother Randy (Lyn) Aurora, Colo.; and two sisters, Vonda (Steve) Littleton, Colo., Tammy (Bobby), Lakewood, Colo. Ron had two nieces Shanda (Matt) Moore, Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Torri Braun, Lakewood, Colo. And five nephews; Cameron Becker, Bismarck; Travis Braun, Lakewood, Colo.; Evan Weigel, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Justin Weigel, Tempe, Ariz., and Dylan Weigel, Aurora, Colo.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Alois J Weigel and grandparents: Baltzer A and Marian (Aberle) Weigel and Romaltus and Christina (Wald) Wangler.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations (cash or check) to CaringEdge Hospice at 600 S 2nd Street, Suite 200, Bismarck ND 58504. CaringEdge provided an amazing service for Ron the past several months and the family is extremely grateful to them.

Share memories and sign the online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.