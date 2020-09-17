Theodore Beckler

Theodore (Ted) William Beckler Jr., 69, passed away peacefully in the yard of his much-loved home on Sept. 14, 2020. A gathering to celebrate Ted will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Legion Park in Mandan. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. with a service at 2:30 p.m. Please bring a comfortable lawn chair and feel free to wear your favorite Twins or Vikings gear.

Ted was born April 4, 1951, in Mandan to Rose (Fleck) Beckler and Ted Beckler Sr. Teddy had two older brothers, Leonard and Tony. Ted attended St. Joseph's school and graduated from Mandan High School in 1969. He also attended Bismarck Junior College and Dickinson State University, where he gained fame by winning the Best Legs competition. Ted moved to the Black Hills of South Dakota where he became a goldminer, and he remained a goldminer his whole life. It was also in the Hills where he discovered Linda Snyder. Together they built the family that Ted loved and was the foundation of who surrounded him every day: Jill, Sarah, Ben, Jesse, and Tyler. Ted's family grew to include Shane Allison, Chris, Riley, Mac, Jenny, Jayden, Kendal, Kate, Jonah, Teagan, Hudson, Jessie, Izzy, and Brody. And still his heart had room, and so his favorite girl Maggie Mae was added to the family. All recognized he was the Alpha Male of the large hoard he loved beyond words.

Ted loved to spend time with all of his family and friends, hosting events at his home like the annual 4th of July fireworks spectacular. He lived for the outdoors: camping, fishing, mining, working in his yard. He also had a strong competitive spirit, watching the Twins, Vikings – we are sure he is still hoping for a Super Bowl win, Mandan Braves, and Pierre Governors, cheering for his kids, and planning and winning his fantasy football league. His favorite was watching all the grandkids in all their activities.

Ted will be forever loved and deeply missed by his wife of 47 years, Linda; his children, their spouses, and grandkids; his brother, Tony (Jeanne); sister-in-law, Veronica; brothers-in-law, Dan (June) Snyder, Pat (Michelle) Snyder; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, both old and new. Anyone who knew Teddy will mourn his passing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ted; mother, Rose; brother, Leonard; in-laws, Red and Millie Snyder; and brother-in-law Russ Snyder.