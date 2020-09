Albert Renner

A Mass of Christian burial for Albert Renner will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church with Reverend Fred Harvey officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Weigel Funeral Home with a Knights of Columbus rosary and prayer vigil beginning at 7 p.m.