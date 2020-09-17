Irene Boschee

Irene Boschee passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at the Benedictine Living Center in Garrison.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be held 3 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Zeeland. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Irene was born Oct. 8, 1919 to Edward Bauer and Marie nee Walz Bauer on a farm near Zeeland. She was educated in the Zeeland school system and graduated from high school in 1937. She spent most of her adult life in Zeeland except for a brief period in California during World War II. She married Julius Boschee on Christmas Day 1944.

She was an uncertified country schoolteacher for many years, a parts clerk in a farm implement dealership, a grocery clerk, wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, The Birthday Club, and Zion Lutheran Church.

Irene and Julius loved to travel and visited many parks and sites in the continuous U.S. and took trips to Alaska and Hawaii. They enjoyed playing pinochle and canasta with friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Gene (Pam) of Wilsonville, Ore.; son-in-law, William of Fargo; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Alma Levi of Fargo; and brother, Robert Bauer of St. Paul, Minn.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband; son, Allan; and daughter, Carol Carlson (William).

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.