Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alvin Schneider

Alvin Schneider

Alvin Schneider, 89, Bismarck, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, in a Bismarck care center. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Alvin was born on Nov. 3, 1930 to Wendelyn and Ottilia (Haag) Schneider in Strasburg where he was raised on the family farm. From 1951 to 1953 he served in the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged in 1953. On Sept. 9, 1957 he married Magdalena "Maggie" Schumacher. They made their home in Bismarck where they raised their family.

Alvin was employed by Sweetheart Bakery and owned and operated a service station, Schneider's Service, for 40 years. He was an avid fisherman, a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, the Amvets, and the Reel and Rec Club. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

He will be deeply missed by one son, Karry Schneider of Bismarck; one daughter, Kay Schneider of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; two brothers, Mike (Johanna) Schneider of Linton and John (Lil) Schneider of Strasburg; one sister, Mary Grinsteiner of Linton; his sister-in-law, Lauretta Schumacher of Glen Ullin; and several nieces and nephews.

Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie; his parents; and four sisters, Angie, Helen, Betty, and Katie.

The family wishes to thank the amazing team at CHI Health at Home and Hospice for their wonderful care during Alvin's brief and brave battle with cancer.

Please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.