Lila Simon

Lila Jane (Schneider) Simon, 89, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community in Casper due to complications from Alzheimer's. Born March of 1931 in Bismarck to Anton and Hedwiga Schneider, Lila was the oldest of four children. She attended St. Mary's school in Bismarck, graduating in 1949. Afterward she worked as a secretary at Provident Life in Bismarck.

In 1951 she married Gordon Simon, of Mandan. They were married 62 years and raised four children. They resided in Bismarck until 1963 when Gordon was transferred to Casper. Lila worked for the Natrona County schools system, eventually becoming the administrative assistant at the Casper Planetarium before retiring in 1993. After retirement, Lila and Gordon lived in Casper until 2007 when they moved to Fort Collins. In 2014, after Gordon passed, she moved back to Casper to be near her friends and her church; both were meaningful in her life. She enjoyed music, doing things with her friends, and she loved everything Christmas.

Lila is survived by her four children; Sandra Simon, Kent Simon, Ronald Simon, and Barbara Gmeiner, eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, brothers; Paul and Michael Schneider, both of Bismarck, and 12 nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Gordon and her brother Eugene.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's in Casper on Friday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m., and a rosary and remembrance on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bustard Funeral and Crematory, Casper. Lila's remains will be buried next spring at St. Mary's cemetery in Bismarck.