Dennis Paasch, 68, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

