DyAnn Ingebretson

DyAnn Ingebretson passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Sanford Hospice House, Fargo, with her husband at her side.

She was born Patricia Diane Schimke on Jan. 31, 1943, the fourth of four daughters in the family of Edwin G. and Linda (Seibel) Schimke of Harvey. She grew up surrounded by a whole host of aunts, uncles and cousins in the small, close knit community. She attended Harvey Public Schools and during her teenage years was baptized upon Confession of Faith into the Mennonite Brethren Church.

At the age of 17, she left home to complete a course in cosmetology in Bismarck and spent the next 17 years as a hairdresser in the Harvey area. In 1961 she married the late Norman (Dutch) Stafford and their union produced two children. After the marriage ended, she worked hard as a single mother of two rambunctious knot-headed small boys to ensure they were fed and clothed and kept safe from harm. The memories of her children always harken to those times where she sacrificed and suffered without complaint to give them a fighting chance.

She met the love of her life, Paul L. Ingebretson and they were married on Nov. 29, 1974. The care he gave her and the joy they shared- along with the patience he generally exhibited toward her knuckle head children was a marvel to behold. And after her children grew up and moved away, their lives took on an almost fairy tale quality. They traveled extensively, lived well and more importantly, loved well.

DyAnn took great satisfaction in the various careers she created for herself. All the years of hairdressing, managing a sporting goods store, and owning and operating a children's clothing store were evidence as to how smart and adaptive she was. As a retirement hobby, she created the most beautiful stained glass art imaginable. Her nuclear trained son with all the fancy math still cannot figure out how she did it.

Like her own mother, she sometimes disparaged herself for not having higher degrees, but her intelligence and common sense exceeded advanced education in many ways. She took great delight in many things. Her devoted and adoring husband. Sometimes her children.

Always her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished her relationships with her sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. Her days were full and her heart was equally full.She was magnificent and a wonder to behold. Sadly, her magnificence shone never so brightly than when she was diagnosed with cancer. Her thoughts were always about the rest of the family. Her suffering was done mostly in private. She didn't complain, and she had an innate kindness and an empathy that made her think always of others first.

Her relationship with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ dictated every aspect of her life and was her great comfort to the end. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Kirk James Stafford, and sister Dorothy (Wes) Faul.

She is survived by those who are left to mourn; her husband Paul, sisters Jeanette (Marvin) Martens, Fairview, Okla., Carol (Jerry) Martens, Broken Arrow, Okla., stepbrother Gary (Jane) Nutz, Minot, son Kevin (Shelly) Stafford, Anamoose.

Grandchildren; Alyssa Stafford, Bismarck, Brandon Stafford, Pensacola, Fla., Felicia (Eric) Lutz, Vero Beach, Fla., and Zachary Stafford, Lithia, Fla. Great-grandsons, Joel, Joseph, Jacob and Myles. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for the wonderful care and the many acts of kindness shown DyAnn in her last days.

In lieu of cards or flowers, the family wishes you make a donation to your church, charity of choice or any organization that researches or treats cancer.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo. A gathering will be held one hour prior to the service. (Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website beginning at 1:45 p.m.). Burial will take place at a later date at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo.