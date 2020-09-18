Sylvia Lahtinen

Sylvia Marie Lahtinen, 76, of New Town, died peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Mandan after her four-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Sylvia was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Carson to Michael and Lagata (Riehl) Tischmak. She was raised on the family farm and attended school in Raleigh through the 8th grade, graduating from Flasher High School in 1962. Farm life instilled both a devotion to family and a strong work ethic in Sylvia.

In 1964, Sylvia completed her two-year teaching certificate at Dickinson State University, whereupon she moved to New Town to teach 6th grade at Edwin Loe Elementary School. It was there, in New Town, that Sylvia discovered her true calling as a teacher. She also found the love of her life and best friend, Gary.

When Gary was drafted into the Army in April 1965 and subsequently stationed in Alaska, Sylvia maintained a devoted correspondence with him. She also returned to college to advance her education to eventually receive her four-year teaching degree. Sylvia's early years of hard work haying and milking had persuaded her not to marry a farmer. But she fell in love with one, nevertheless. On June 15, 1965, Gary and Sylvia were united in marriage at St. Gertrude's Church at a big, boisterous German Catholic wedding. Always thinking of others, Sylvia diligently prepared her fiancé for their wedding waltz.

Beginning in 1969, Sylvia spent her time raising four children, returning to her classroom once they were all school age. She taught for 31 years in New Town and retired in 2005. According to Gary, Sylvia often told him that the hardest part of her day was deciding what to make for supper. She made it a priority to find time for family vacations every year, she was always present at her kids' events, and she volunteered as a den leader for her boys' Cub Scout groups. Sylvia loved the anticipation of spending time with her extended family at annual camping trips. This proud grandma loved her grandchildren immensely.

Sylvia maintained long-lasting friendships and she enjoyed spending time with her dear friends at Kopper Kettle Klubirthday Club/Homemaker's Club. Her faith was especially important to Sylvia and guided her throughout her life, helping her to overcome breast cancer twice. She was a Catechism teacher and a longtime member of the St. Anthony Catholic Ladies Aide.

After her retirement, Gary and Sylvia enjoyed traveling. They took several cruises and began her quest to visit as many national parks as possible. They did not get to all of them, but it was not from a lack of effort. Sylvia had a long list of hobbies: Spoiling of grandchildren, baking, feeding people, completing crossword puzzles, gardening, watching movies (after carefully reading reviews) and reading good books. In fact, during their travels, she was often chided by Gary for missing out on the scenery because she was so busy reading.

Sylvia is, and will be, greatly missed by her family and many others who knew her. She was a gracious, wonderful, genuine, humble, and kind person. She was selfless and always put others first. She was truly beautiful.

Sylvia lives on through her husband, Gary, children Sydney (Marnie), Lenae, Lucas (Nicholette), and Nathan; grandchildren: Noah, Leif, Sylvie, Ian and Van Lahtinen, Reeve Garcia, Lander, Lucy, Kinsey and Aimee Lahtinen; siblings, Marvin (DeLoris) and Tim (Judy) Tischmak, and Genny Russell; sisters-in-law: Carmen (Dale) McGrady, Debbie Jane Lahtinen; brothers-in-law: Warren and Jeff (Sandra) Lahtinen, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Darrell; father-in-law, Emil and mother-in-law, Sylvia

Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, New Town (please observe social distancing guidelines)

Visitation: noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall

Vigil prayer service and rosary: 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Interment: New Town Cemetery

