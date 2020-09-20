Elaine Kunz

Elaine Kunz died 94 years old at New Salem on Sept. 2, 2020.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem with social distancing suggested. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery, New Salem.

Elaine Emily Kunz was born to Herman and Rosa (Toepke) Just on Aug. 1, 1926 at the Clifton House in New Salem, which her parents ran as a boarding house.

Elaine attended New Salem School graduating in 1944 then moved to Aberdeen, Wash., to work for Boeing Co. for a year. Upon returning she attended Dickinson State College earning a Rural School Teacher Certificate and taught at Sweetbriar School for two years. She married Walter Kunz on July 26, 1948 at New Salem, they had one daughter and three sons. While raising her family she worked part time positions selling World Book Encyclopedias, secretary for Muscular Dystrophy Assn. and clerk at Cenex. Walter retired in 1979, they traveled and spent winters in Arizona until 2005. She was active in her church teaching Sunday school and lifetime member of LWML. She belonged to Community Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Judson Homemakers Club and Hi-Lo Bridge Club.

Survivors include Kerry Horton of Bismarck, Wayne and Dianne Kunz of Whitewood S.D., and Steve Kunz of Fairbanks, Alaska; four grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, son Kurt, son-in-law Bill Horton, siblings Ferd and Alice Just, their children Tim and Mary, Opal and Max Thiele, their children Janet and Jim, Roy and Elaine Just, their children Darnell and Mick, Harvey and Margie Just and son Marshall.

Memorials for Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, Lutheran Hour, or donor's choice.